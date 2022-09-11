Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $98.01 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $88.53 and a 1-year high of $121.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.62.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
