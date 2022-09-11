Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Has $532,000 Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 16,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 21.1% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $4,119,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of APD opened at $256.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $248.93 and a 200 day moving average of $243.40. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The firm has a market cap of $57.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

