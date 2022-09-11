Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Has $661,000 Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,127 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 566.7% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark cut their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Vertical Research lowered shares of Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.17.

Comcast Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of CMCSA opened at $35.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.78 and a 200 day moving average of $42.14. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.74 and a fifty-two week high of $60.85. The firm has a market cap of $156.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

