Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,563 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,811,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,270,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,582 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,055,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,967,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536,591 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,975,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,301,000 after acquiring an additional 456,083 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,361,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,557,000 after acquiring an additional 549,590 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Mondelez International by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,008,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,779,000 after buying an additional 2,162,384 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $61.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.63 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.00 and a 200 day moving average of $62.93.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 50.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.18.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

