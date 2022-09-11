Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,534 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 1.0% of Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,175 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,834,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 62,565 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,317,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.29.

Walmart Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of WMT stock opened at $136.84 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $371.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 347,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $47,147,547.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 282,330,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,300,973,944.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,152,124 shares of company stock valued at $297,159,579 in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

