REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of REV Group from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $8.00 price objective on shares of REV Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on REV Group from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on REV Group from $13.25 to $11.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on REV Group in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.25.

REV Group Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE REVG opened at $12.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $717.18 million, a P/E ratio of 109.92 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.52. REV Group has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $18.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.01.

REV Group Dividend Announcement

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $594.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.62 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 0.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that REV Group will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 181.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REV Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of REVG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in REV Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 199,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 68,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in REV Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in REV Group by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in REV Group by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

