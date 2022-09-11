Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Holdings Raised by Palo Alto Investors LP

Palo Alto Investors LP increased its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,415,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 46,323 shares during the period. Revance Therapeutics comprises approximately 6.7% of Palo Alto Investors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Palo Alto Investors LP owned about 6.18% of Revance Therapeutics worth $86,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $390,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 454.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 218,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 178,955 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 89,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 60,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $3,868,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVNC traded up $3.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.47. The company had a trading volume of 5,246,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,767. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.59 and its 200 day moving average is $16.76. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.27 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80.

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.03. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 265.04% and a negative return on equity of 497.77%. The company had revenue of $28.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.64 million. Research analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.7 EPS for the current year.

RVNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.75.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

