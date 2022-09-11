Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Receives $27.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.75.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RVNC. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $995,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 26.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 828,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,456,000 after purchasing an additional 172,369 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $1,787,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $178,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $28.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.59 and a 200-day moving average of $16.76. Revance Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.27 and a one year high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.03. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 265.04% and a negative return on equity of 497.77%. The company had revenue of $28.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.64 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

