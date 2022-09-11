Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.21-0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of low end of +8-12% yr/yr or $980 million to $1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $989.74 million. Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.59-0.66 EPS.

Reynolds Consumer Products Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.35. The stock had a trading volume of 326,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,337. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Reynolds Consumer Products has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $32.29.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $917.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.73 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.23%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on REYN shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.67.

Institutional Trading of Reynolds Consumer Products

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,779,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 167.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 15,271 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

(Get Rating)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.