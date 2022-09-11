RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) is Cota Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Cota Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,987 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares during the quarter. RingCentral accounts for 5.3% of Cota Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cota Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of RingCentral worth $25,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in RingCentral by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,901,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,667,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,359 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in RingCentral by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,188,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,096,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,945 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in RingCentral during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,170,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,381,592 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $446,191,000 after purchasing an additional 825,356 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,500,000. 86.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RNG traded up $1.93 on Friday, hitting $45.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,891,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,353. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.59 and a twelve month high of $315.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 0.98.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.10). RingCentral had a negative net margin of 31.67% and a negative return on equity of 233.94%. The firm had revenue of $486.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.98 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 6,047 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $254,276.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 202,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,502,425.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $98,450.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 109,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523,140.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 6,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $254,276.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 202,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,502,425.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,884 shares of company stock valued at $763,314 over the last ninety days. 7.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of RingCentral from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.73.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

