RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Bought by Cota Capital Management LLC

Cota Capital Management LLC grew its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,987 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,297 shares during the quarter. RingCentral makes up approximately 5.3% of Cota Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cota Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of RingCentral worth $25,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 6.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 4.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 177.9% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at RingCentral

In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,960 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $98,450.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 109,957 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,140.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,960 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $98,450.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 109,957 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,140.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 6,047 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $254,276.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 202,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,502,425.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,884 shares of company stock worth $763,314. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Stock Performance

Shares of RingCentral stock traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,891,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,353. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.59 and a 1-year high of $315.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $486.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.98 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 233.94% and a negative net margin of 31.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RNG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of RingCentral from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.73.

About RingCentral

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Featured Stories

