Rizvi Traverse Management LLC Has $139.91 Million Stock Position in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)

Rizvi Traverse Management LLC reduced its position in shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,688,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,640,696 shares during the quarter. PLBY Group makes up 96.3% of Rizvi Traverse Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Rizvi Traverse Management LLC owned 0.24% of PLBY Group worth $139,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PLBY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 15,714.3% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PLBY opened at $4.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day moving average is $9.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $43.25. The stock has a market cap of $207.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.91.

PLBY Group ( NASDAQ:PLBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). PLBY Group had a negative return on equity of 12.84% and a negative net margin of 23.74%. The company had revenue of $65.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on PLBY Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on PLBY Group from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on PLBY Group from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.14.

About PLBY Group



PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

