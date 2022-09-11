Robert W. Baird Increases IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Price Target to $34.00

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of IVERIC bio to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of IVERIC bio to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IVERIC bio currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.00.

IVERIC bio Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISEE opened at $18.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.90. IVERIC bio has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that IVERIC bio will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Calvin W. Roberts purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.62 per share, for a total transaction of $240,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,650. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 12,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $138,060.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,547 shares in the company, valued at $321,153.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Calvin W. Roberts purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.62 per share, for a total transaction of $240,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IVERIC bio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter worth $66,880,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 48.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,733,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,747 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the first quarter valued at $40,755,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 2,234.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,421,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317,598 shares during the period. Finally, TCG Crossover Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter valued at $29,113,000.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Featured Stories

