Robotti Robert Acquires Shares of 11,000 Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Robotti Robert bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 90.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 476 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 764.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 510 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded up $1.16 on Friday, reaching $44.11. 2,125,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,305,969. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.91. The company has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.58. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $38.02 and a 52 week high of $67.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.38.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

