Robotti Robert Buys 270 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Robotti Robert grew its stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Skyline Champion comprises approximately 2.4% of Robotti Robert’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Robotti Robert owned 0.37% of Skyline Champion worth $11,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,864,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,842,000 after purchasing an additional 335,974 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Skyline Champion by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,482,000 after buying an additional 116,078 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Skyline Champion by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 34,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 19,826 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Skyline Champion by 413.1% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Insider Transactions at Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Trading Up 2.8 %

In other news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 5,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $394,989.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,215.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.47. 271,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,926. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12 month low of $43.04 and a 12 month high of $85.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 2.02.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $725.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.65 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 40.73%. Analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

