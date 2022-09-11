Robotti Robert Has $360,000 Holdings in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)

Robotti Robert lifted its position in shares of Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Robotti Robert’s holdings in Central Securities were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Central Securities by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 172,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Central Securities by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Central Securities by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 26,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its stake in shares of Central Securities by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 15,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Central Securities in the first quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CET traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.61. The stock had a trading volume of 10,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,154. Central Securities Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $45.14.

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

