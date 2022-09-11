Robotti Robert Has $517,000 Stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Robotti Robert grew its holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Robotti Robert’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in PriceSmart during the 1st quarter worth about $397,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 89.6% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PriceSmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,209,000 after buying an additional 12,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in PriceSmart by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PSMT traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,386. PriceSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.17 and a twelve month high of $88.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.98 and a 200 day moving average of $73.29.

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

In other news, Director Robert E. Price sold 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $962,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 677,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,420,503.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robert E. Price sold 13,200 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $962,676.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 677,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,420,503.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $724,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 646,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,792,170.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,719 shares of company stock valued at $4,845,663. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

