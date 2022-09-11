Robotti Robert Has $7.77 Million Stake in Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN)

Robotti Robert boosted its position in shares of Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN – Get Rating) by 149.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,250,770 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 749,020 shares during the period. Exterran makes up approximately 1.6% of Robotti Robert’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Robotti Robert owned about 3.75% of Exterran worth $7,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in Exterran during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exterran in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exterran in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exterran in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exterran in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exterran Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of EXTN traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.01. The company had a trading volume of 152,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,994. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.46. Exterran Co. has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $7.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65.

About Exterran

Exterran ( NYSE:EXTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.49. Exterran had a negative net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 45.59%. The company had revenue of $221.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exterran Co. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

