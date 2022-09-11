Robotti Robert Increases Holdings in SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI)

Robotti Robert lifted its position in SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 523,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the quarter. SEACOR Marine comprises 0.9% of Robotti Robert’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Robotti Robert’s holdings in SEACOR Marine were worth $4,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMHI. Flat Footed LLC acquired a new stake in SEACOR Marine during the fourth quarter worth about $7,864,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in SEACOR Marine during the first quarter worth about $1,407,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SEACOR Marine during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SEACOR Marine by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,235 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in SEACOR Marine by 5.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the period. 54.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEACOR Marine Price Performance

SEACOR Marine stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.76. 29,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,441. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $9.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

SEACOR Marine Company Profile

SEACOR Marine ( NYSE:SMHI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter. SEACOR Marine had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 29.09%. The company had revenue of $54.02 million for the quarter.

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. Its offshore support and specialty vessels deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including wind farms; handle anchors and mooring equipment required to tether rigs to the seabed; assist in placing them on location and moving them between regions; provide construction, well work-over, maintenance, and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as offer accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services.

