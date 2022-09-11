Robotti Robert Increases Position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Robotti Robert grew its stake in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 74.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 97,865 shares during the quarter. Westlake accounts for approximately 5.7% of Robotti Robert’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Robotti Robert owned about 0.18% of Westlake worth $28,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Westlake by 82.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,297,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $160,087,000 after buying an additional 588,163 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake during the fourth quarter worth about $115,498,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 189.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 802,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,029,000 after purchasing an additional 524,828 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 538,703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,476,000 after purchasing an additional 16,281 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 411,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,974,000 after purchasing an additional 12,682 shares during the period. 27.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WLK traded up $2.30 on Friday, hitting $100.22. 263,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,940. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.86. Westlake Co. has a one year low of $80.47 and a one year high of $141.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.357 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.47%.

In related news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $58,037.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,144.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 73.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Westlake in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Westlake from $117.00 to $92.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Westlake from $167.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Westlake from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Westlake from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.21.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

