Robotti Robert Purchases 179,994 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Robotti Robert grew its position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 889,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,994 shares during the quarter. GrafTech International accounts for 1.7% of Robotti Robert’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Robotti Robert owned approximately 0.34% of GrafTech International worth $8,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EAF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 30,110 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 767,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,076,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 298.9% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 107,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 80,618 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 155.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 566,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 345,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

EAF traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.92. 2,243,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,783,386. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.27. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.52 and a 52-week high of $13.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.11.

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $363.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.67 million. GrafTech International had a return on equity of 807.51% and a net margin of 34.75%. GrafTech International’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.11%.

EAF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on GrafTech International from $10.00 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on GrafTech International from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

