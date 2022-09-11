Robotti Robert Raises Stock Position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Robotti Robert increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) by 80.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Robotti Robert’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter valued at $60,000. 63.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock traded up $2.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.17. 123,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,498. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $145.41 and a fifty-two week high of $203.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.00 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.31.

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $1.40. The business had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.49 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 6.23% and a negative return on equity of 26.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSGS. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Madison Square Garden Sports from $238.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Macquarie dropped their target price on Madison Square Garden Sports from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.25.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

