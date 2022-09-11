Robotti Robert Sells 1,501 Shares of Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH)

Robotti Robert lessened its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the quarter. Robotti Robert owned about 0.45% of Bluegreen Vacations worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 259,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 18,227 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 410,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,273,000. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Bluegreen Vacations alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BVH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Bluegreen Vacations Stock Performance

Bluegreen Vacations Dividend Announcement

Shares of BVH stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,315. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.69 and a 200 day moving average of $26.14. The stock has a market cap of $383.82 million, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $19.12 and a 12-month high of $36.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Bluegreen Vacations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.07%.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.