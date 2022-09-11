Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) and Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Critical Review

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) and Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Root and Cincinnati Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Root -115.99% -80.67% -27.81% Cincinnati Financial 7.59% 7.45% 2.94%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Root and Cincinnati Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Root 1 4 0 0 1.80 Cincinnati Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

Volatility & Risk

Root presently has a consensus price target of $23.29, indicating a potential upside of 99.06%. Cincinnati Financial has a consensus price target of $130.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.11%. Given Root’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Root is more favorable than Cincinnati Financial.

Root has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cincinnati Financial has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.5% of Cincinnati Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.6% of Root shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Cincinnati Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Root and Cincinnati Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Root $345.40 million 0.48 -$521.10 million ($29.32) -0.40 Cincinnati Financial $9.63 billion 1.66 $2.95 billion $3.22 31.27

Cincinnati Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Root. Root is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cincinnati Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cincinnati Financial beats Root on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Root

Root, Inc. provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation. It also provides director and officer liability insurance, contract and commercial surety bonds, and fidelity bonds; and machinery and equipment coverage. The Personal Lines Insurance segment offers personal auto insurance; homeowner insurance; and dwelling fire, inland marine, personal umbrella liability, and watercraft coverages to individuals. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment offers commercial casualty insurance that covers businesses for third-party liability from accidents occurring on their premises or arising out of their operations, such as injuries sustained from products; and commercial property insurance, which insures buildings, inventory, equipment, and business income from loss or damage due to various causes, such as fire, wind, hail, water, theft, and vandalism. The Life Insurance segment provides term life insurance products; universal life insurance products; worksite products, such as term life; and whole life insurance products. The Investments segment invests in fixed-maturity investments, including taxable and tax-exempt bonds, and redeemable preferred stocks; and equity investments comprising common and nonredeemable preferred stocks. The company also offers commercial leasing and financing services; and insurance brokerage services. Cincinnati Financial Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Fairfield, Ohio.

