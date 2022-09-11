Royal Bank of Canada Trims UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Target Price to $18.00

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PATH. Mizuho downgraded UiPath from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on UiPath from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on UiPath from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on UiPath from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UiPath has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.97.

PATH stock opened at $14.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.69. UiPath has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. UiPath had a negative net margin of 42.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $242.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. UiPath’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $47,142.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,882,379.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $47,142.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,379.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $2,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,387,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,716,406.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,321 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,103 over the last 90 days. 31.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PATH. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in UiPath in the second quarter valued at approximately $436,988,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in UiPath by 24.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 33,600,948 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $725,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698,008 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its stake in UiPath by 175.4% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $71,579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,194 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in UiPath by 27.3% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,026,818 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $457,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 251.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,996,369 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $90,884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

