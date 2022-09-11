Royal Bank of Canada Trims Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Target Price to $58.00

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Verint Systems to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $42.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Verint Systems has a 1-year low of $39.83 and a 1-year high of $56.39.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $223.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.98 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Verint Systems will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 6,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $290,912.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,042,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,772,544.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Verint Systems news, President Elan Moriah sold 2,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $104,884.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 118,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,606.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 6,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $290,912.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,042,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,772,544.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,701 shares of company stock worth $1,198,489 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 357.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the second quarter valued at $81,000.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

