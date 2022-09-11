RP Investment Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 886,147 CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS)

RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 886,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,799,000. CF Acquisition Corp. VII accounts for about 1.2% of RP Investment Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. RP Investment Advisors LP owned about 3.81% of CF Acquisition Corp. VII at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the first quarter valued at $259,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the first quarter valued at $347,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the first quarter valued at $1,487,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the first quarter valued at $2,189,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the first quarter valued at $3,476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

CF Acquisition Corp. VII Stock Performance

NASDAQ CFFS remained flat at $9.98 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 107 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,825. CF Acquisition Corp. VII has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.93.

CF Acquisition Corp. VII Company Profile

CF Acquisition Corp. VII does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on potential target companies in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

