RP Investment Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG)

RP Investment Advisors LP increased its position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 996,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288,219 shares during the period. TPG Pace Beneficial II makes up approximately 1.4% of RP Investment Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. RP Investment Advisors LP owned about 2.43% of TPG Pace Beneficial II worth $9,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YTPG. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in TPG Pace Beneficial II by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,646,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,737,000 after buying an additional 111,635 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in TPG Pace Beneficial II by 434.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 534,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,241,000 after buying an additional 434,839 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II by 4.1% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 294,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 11,688 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II by 40.0% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II by 19.6% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 102,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 16,815 shares during the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPG Pace Beneficial II Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of YTPG stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,092. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77. TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.05.

About TPG Pace Beneficial II

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace VI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp.

