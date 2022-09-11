RP Investment Advisors LP Has $6.36 Million Position in Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR)

RP Investment Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 647,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,731 shares during the period. RP Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Prospector Capital were worth $6,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in Prospector Capital by 87.2% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,084,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after buying an additional 505,160 shares in the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Prospector Capital in the first quarter valued at about $4,418,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Prospector Capital by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,143,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,142,000 after buying an additional 391,470 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Prospector Capital by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,525,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after buying an additional 306,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Prospector Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,462,000. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prospector Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ:PRSR traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.92. The stock had a trading volume of 13,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,771. Prospector Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $9.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.84.

Prospector Capital Company Profile

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

