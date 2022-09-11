RP Investment Advisors LP Has $6.87 Million Position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC)

RP Investment Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 703,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,639 shares during the period. RP Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 1.22% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III worth $6,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KVSC. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 4th quarter valued at $27,556,000. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,355,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,013,000 after acquiring an additional 52,976 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,291,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,603,000 after acquiring an additional 343,680 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ KVSC remained flat at $9.78 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,502. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $10.03.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

