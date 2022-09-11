RP Investment Advisors LP Invests $3.09 Million in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC)

RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 313,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,090,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 482,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,252,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,346,000 after purchasing an additional 112,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Get CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III alerts:

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PRPC traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.91. The stock had a trading volume of 9,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,837. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.84. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $9.93.

About CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.