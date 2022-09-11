RP Investment Advisors LP Purchases 60,134 Shares of NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC)

RP Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 808,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,134 shares during the quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in NightDragon Acquisition were worth $7,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $188,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $632,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in NightDragon Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $975,000. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in NightDragon Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $2,637,000. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NightDragon Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,442. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.78. NightDragon Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $9.85.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of cybersecurity, safety, security, and privacy sectors.

