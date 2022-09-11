RP Investment Advisors LP Raises Stake in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZT)

RP Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 796,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,361 shares during the period. RP Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 1.85% of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition worth $7,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZT. Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $4,734,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,628,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,129,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,982,000. 56.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZT remained flat at $9.74 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,310. Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $10.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.72.

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on targeting companies that serve segments in the clean energy ecosystem, including renewable power generation, energy storage, the distributed electrical grid, zero-emission transportation, zero/low-carbon industrial applications, and renewable financing.

