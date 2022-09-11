RP Investment Advisors LP Reduces Stake in Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM)

RP Investment Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,351,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658,143 shares during the period. Pontem comprises about 1.9% of RP Investment Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. RP Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 1.57% of Pontem worth $13,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pontem in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,164,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Pontem by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 873,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,576,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pontem by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 114,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 20,745 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Pontem in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,448,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pontem by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 99,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pontem alerts:

Pontem Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PNTM traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.92. The stock had a trading volume of 22,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,414. Pontem Co. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $9.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84.

About Pontem

Pontem Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on global and regional consumer brands businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pontem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pontem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.