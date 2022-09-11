RP Investment Advisors LP Sells 157,848 Shares of Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV)

RP Investment Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,150,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,848 shares during the quarter. Forum Merger IV accounts for approximately 1.6% of RP Investment Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. RP Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Forum Merger IV were worth $11,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FMIV. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Forum Merger IV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,778,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $477,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Forum Merger IV by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,272,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,398,000 after buying an additional 677,660 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Forum Merger IV by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,098,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,696,000 after buying an additional 35,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,088,000. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forum Merger IV Stock Performance

Shares of FMIV stock remained flat at $9.82 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,127. Forum Merger IV Co. has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $9.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.78.

Forum Merger IV Profile

Forum Merger IV Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

