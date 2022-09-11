RP Investment Advisors LP Sells 345,063 Shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY)

RP Investment Advisors LP decreased its position in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 452,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345,063 shares during the quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP owned about 1.04% of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance worth $4,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. Institutional investors own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Price Performance

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance stock remained flat at $10.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,432. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.92. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $12.62.

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Company Profile

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

