RP Investment Advisors LP Takes $5.87 Million Position in Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNI)

RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,874,000. RP Investment Advisors LP owned 1.39% of Tailwind International Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kawa Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Oribel Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 245,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 44,420 shares during the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $695,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,930,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,827,000 after purchasing an additional 88,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition by 200.8% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 150,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 100,266 shares during the last quarter. 71.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tailwind International Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of TWNI stock remained flat at $9.90 during trading on Friday. 11 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,451. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.82. Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $9.91.

About Tailwind International Acquisition

Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

