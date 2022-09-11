Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Rubicon Technology from a c- rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Rubicon Technology Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RBCN opened at $3.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.48. Rubicon Technology has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $17.74.

Rubicon Technology Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $11.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th.

In other news, Director Michael E. Mikolajczyk sold 31,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $637,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,456 shares in the company, valued at $629,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael E. Mikolajczyk sold 31,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $637,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Brog sold 58,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,166,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

About Rubicon Technology

(Get Rating)

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America and Asia. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

