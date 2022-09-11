Safe Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $158,026.00 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Safe has a total market cap of $156.52 million and approximately $158,026.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Safe has traded down 30.9% against the US dollar. One Safe coin can currently be bought for $7.51 or 0.00034697 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00138879 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.67 or 0.00261757 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004539 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

EverGrow (EGC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001516 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

