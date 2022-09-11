SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) versus Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Head to Head Survey

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) and Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SandRidge Energy and Murphy Oil’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get SandRidge Energy alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SandRidge Energy $168.88 million 4.20 $116.74 million $4.00 4.83 Murphy Oil $2.30 billion 2.69 -$73.66 million $3.28 12.14

SandRidge Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Murphy Oil. SandRidge Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Murphy Oil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

SandRidge Energy has a beta of 2.36, indicating that its stock price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Murphy Oil has a beta of 2.48, indicating that its stock price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SandRidge Energy and Murphy Oil, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SandRidge Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Murphy Oil 0 4 4 0 2.50

Murphy Oil has a consensus target price of $46.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.75%. Given Murphy Oil’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Murphy Oil is more favorable than SandRidge Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.7% of SandRidge Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.4% of Murphy Oil shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of SandRidge Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Murphy Oil shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SandRidge Energy and Murphy Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SandRidge Energy 65.11% 55.02% 38.85% Murphy Oil 17.00% 12.07% 4.95%

Summary

Murphy Oil beats SandRidge Energy on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SandRidge Energy

(Get Rating)

SandRidge Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2021, it had an interest in 817.0 net producing wells; and operated approximately 368,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 71.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About Murphy Oil

(Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. The company was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.