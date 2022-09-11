Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) is Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,160,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342,495 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up about 1.1% of Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.88% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $69,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 115,849,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,990,000 after buying an additional 1,613,490 shares during the last quarter. BRR OpCo LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 2,911,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,866,000 after buying an additional 69,073 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,614,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,305,000 after buying an additional 201,159 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,903,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,364,000 after buying an additional 234,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,590,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,270,000 after buying an additional 604,077 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $28.09 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $26.58 and a twelve month high of $34.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.01.

