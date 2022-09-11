Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €75.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($76.53) target price on Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($71.43) price objective on Scout24 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($66.33) price target on Scout24 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.30 ($65.61) price target on Scout24 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($71.43) price target on Scout24 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €79.00 ($80.61) price target on Scout24 in a research note on Friday, August 19th.
Scout24 Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of ETR G24 opened at €59.96 ($61.18) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €55.66 and its 200 day moving average is €55.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.31. Scout24 has a 52 week low of €46.90 ($47.86) and a 52 week high of €71.50 ($72.96).
About Scout24
Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.
