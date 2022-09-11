Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Purchased by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 110.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,407,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 739,689 shares during the period. Seagen makes up 3.3% of Woodline Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Seagen were worth $202,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SGEN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,704,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,974,113,000 after acquiring an additional 362,602 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Seagen by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,476,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,797,170,000 after purchasing an additional 839,088 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Seagen by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,279,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,768,813,000 after purchasing an additional 139,117 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Seagen by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,525,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $507,835,000 after buying an additional 24,853 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,295,000. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SGEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Seagen from $160.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Seagen from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.79.

Seagen Stock Performance

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $155.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of -38.58 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.47 and a 200-day moving average of $152.10. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.43 and a 52-week high of $192.79.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.77 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 41.61%. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagen

In other news, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 4,254 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $724,115.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,457,422.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 34,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $6,234,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,175,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 4,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $724,115.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,558 shares in the company, valued at $17,457,422.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,106 shares of company stock valued at $8,181,883 in the last ninety days. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagen Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Further Reading

