Seedify.fund Price Reaches $2.79 on Top Exchanges (SFUND)

Seedify.fund (SFUND) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Seedify.fund coin can currently be bought for $2.79 or 0.00012906 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Seedify.fund has traded 38.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Seedify.fund has a total market cap of $99.56 million and $10.78 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Seedify.fund alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004630 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00035790 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,605.90 or 1.00005229 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00036805 BTC.

About Seedify.fund

Seedify.fund (CRYPTO:SFUND) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2021. Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,705,215 coins. The official website for Seedify.fund is seedify.fund. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund.

Buying and Selling Seedify.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “Seedify.fund is a seed fund & decentralized incubator, empowering the next innovations of the blockchain ecosystem, through community-driven governance, feedback, and involvement mechanisms.Any entrepreneur/innovator can submit their projects to Seedify.fund DAO project proposals, get voted by the community, and get their seed fund as well as enter our incubation program.At Seedify.fund, stakers and our community members who involve in the success of the projects that get their seed fund and incubated through community votings, receive reward tokens from selected projects, creating a DeFi seed fund mechanism.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seedify.fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seedify.fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Seedify.fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seedify.fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.