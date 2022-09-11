SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,455.00.

SEGXF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut SEGRO from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Kepler Capital Markets raised SEGRO from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 1,300 ($15.71) to GBX 1,290 ($15.59) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEGXF opened at $10.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. SEGRO has a 1-year low of $10.34 and a 1-year high of $19.50.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

