SFI Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

SFI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF accounts for 3.3% of SFI Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. SFI Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $5,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,426,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 138,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Snider Financial Group grew its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 19,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Stock Performance

IYG traded up $2.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.66. 24,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,652. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.82. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1 year low of $143.65 and a 1 year high of $205.00.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

