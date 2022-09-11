SFI Advisors LLC Purchases 501 Shares of AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CWS)

SFI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CWS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF accounts for 1.6% of SFI Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. SFI Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter.

AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF Stock Performance

CWS traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.97. 526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,809. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.23. AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $40.06 and a 1 year high of $53.68.

