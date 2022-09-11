SFI Advisors LLC Raises Position in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO)

SFI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,412 shares during the period. SFI Advisors LLC owned 0.39% of Renaissance IPO ETF worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IPO. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF by 43.4% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after buying an additional 28,494 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 144.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 86.9% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter.

Renaissance IPO ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IPO traded up $1.40 on Friday, reaching $33.30. 48,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,757. Renaissance IPO ETF has a 12 month low of $26.31 and a 12 month high of $70.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.09.

Read More

