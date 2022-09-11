SFI Advisors LLC Takes Position in ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP)

SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATIP. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter valued at $514,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter valued at $2,005,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ATI Physical Therapy by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 11,889 shares during the last quarter. Knighthead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ATI Physical Therapy by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Knighthead Capital Management LLC now owns 8,239,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,932,000 after purchasing an additional 464,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alden Global Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ATI Physical Therapy by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Alden Global Capital LLC now owns 531,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 282,900 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of ATI Physical Therapy from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.81.

NYSE:ATIP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,535. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.56. The stock has a market cap of $239.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.44. ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $163.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.04 million. ATI Physical Therapy had a negative return on equity of 17.43% and a negative net margin of 95.69%. Analysts anticipate that ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity assessment, and wellness programs.

