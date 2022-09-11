SHIELD Trading 9.3% Higher This Week (XSH)

SHIELD (XSH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $77,842.00 and $9.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SHIELD has traded up 9.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 32.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 93.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Unitus (UIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaffronCoin (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ribbit Rewards (RBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SHIELD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

